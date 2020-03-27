Suntuity Solar Launches Its Work from Home Affiliate Program That Enables Professionals the Ability to Earn an Income Stream During the COVID-19 Pandemic

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com), the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of company with its US headquarters in New Jersey, today announced the launch of an Affiliate Marketer program that enables the opportunity for professionals to earn an income stream from the comfort of their homes.

The "Affiliate Marketer Program" (https://suntuitysolar.com/affiliates), offered to all interested professionals, offers $500.00 for every qualified homeowner that is referred to Suntuity Solar and enrolls in Suntuity's solar and storage programs due to the Affiliate. Affiliate Marketers also have the option of becoming Affiliate Ambassadors by inviting other professionals within their network to become Suntuity Solar Affiliate Marketers. The Affiliate Ambassador Program offers $50 for each of their network's Affiliate Marketer referrals that enroll in Suntuity's solar and storage programs. Payouts occur as soon as Suntuity enrolls a referral and conducts an external home survey.

"We are encouraging professionals from all backgrounds to earn a second income at a time when we are mostly stuck at home and practicing social distancing," said Suntuity Solar VP of Sales, Tom Rodola. "This is a great opportunity for each individual to not only earn an income source but also gain energy independence through the financial and environmental benefits of solar and energy storage. Affiliates have to simply setup an initial introduction to their referrals, and our sales teams will then educate and enroll their referrals into the program through the use of phone and video consultations."

Solar savings, long term price protection and energy storage programs are always available for qualified customers that seek peace of mind during times of uncertainty. Any professionals looking to continue earning from home are encouraged to apply to become an Affiliate Marketer here: (https://suntuitysolar.com/affiliates)

About Suntuity Solar

Suntuity Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suntuity and brings clean, affordable residential solar power to homeowners across the US. Suntuity, founded in 2008, is part of the Suntuity Group of companies that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates residential, commercial, and utility-scale renewable energy solutions around the world. The company is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines renewable energy as a viable energy alternative for several mainstream power options. With innovative financing solutions, in-depth technical expertise and a global presence, Suntuity consistently delivers best-in-class products, services and solutions. The Suntuity Group of companies cover multiple verticals in the renewable energy and technology space including financing, manufacturing, sourcing, EPCM, electrical and UAV drone services. For more information on the Suntuity Group, please visit https://suntuitygroup.com.

