Suntuity Presents Free Jordan Belfort Live Virtual Training Series About Earning Income from Home

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordan Belfort (https://jordanbelfort.com), celebrity author and motivational speaker that inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street, is scheduled to conduct a multi-episode virtual training series with a focus on teaching effective remote work strategies that can help inspire and guide individuals towards maximizing their income from the comfort of their own homes.

The free Virtual Training Series, hosted by Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com), was brought to fruition following a decision to cancel the previously-scheduled live seminar in Atlantic City, New Jersey due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this series is to enable any individual to generate a home-based income by leveraging clean solar power as a mainstream energy source and utilizing competitive business practices remotely.

"Great leaders see difficult times as an opportunity," said Belfort. "I'm thrilled to partner with Suntuity on these massive Virtual Training Events to equip you with the tools and strategies to master the art of distance selling during this pandemic, increase your sales initiatives with proven solutions, and ensure you not only survive but also thrive in any economic situation."

The initial series will commence starting April 20th, 2020 through April 24th, 2020, and will include a live Q&A/Mastermind session from Jordan. There are also other notable guest speakers that will join the series with updates announced on https://jbevent.suntuity.com/straightline. Additional plans for a second and third virtual training series are slated for May and June respectively, with dates to be determined.

"We are thrilled to offer the series to anyone that has the drive and the need to make a difference in their lives given the current situation. The series are free and the lessons learned are invaluable. You have nothing to lose other than a few hours of your time, so give it a shot," said Dan Javan, CEO of the Suntuity Group of companies.

All participants will have access to a daily training session with Jordan Belfort which include the following topics: "All Success Begins with Your Mindset", "Straight Line Sales – Everything in Life is Selling", "Straight Line Marketing & Social Media", "Straight Line Persuasion & Negotiation", ending with the live Q&A.

All interested individuals can review the dates, itinerary details and register at: https://jbevent.suntuity.com/straightline.

About Suntuity Solar

Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com) is the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, a conglomerate of renewable energy, finance, technology and UAV services that has developed, built and managed hundreds of megawatts of energy projects across the globe. Suntuity Solar brings clean, affordable residential solar power to thousands of homeowners across the US with operations in multiple US states.

About Jordan Belfort

Jordan Belfort (https://jordanbelfort.com), aka "The Wolf of Wall Street" is a New York Times best-selling author, renowned motivational speaker on a global level, and the world's #1 sales trainer. He has created more million-dollar producers, aka more millionaires, than any other sales coach in history. His book, The Wolf of Wall Street, was adapted into a blockbuster feature film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. And his revolutionary, one-of-a-kind Straight Line Sales System has been widely accepted as the most powerful and effective sales training system ever conceived.

