SunTrust Bank Lowers Prime Rate

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Federal Reserve's announcement to lower the Federal Funds rate, SunTrust Bank announced today it has lowered its prime lending rate to 5.00% from 5.25%, effective September 19, 2019. The prime rate is a benchmark used to set interest rates on various forms of consumer and commercial loans. The prime rate last changed on August 1, 2019.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of June 30, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $222 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich kaum bewegt. Der DAX tendierte etwas höher. Die Wall Street wurde von der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank bewegt. An den asiatischen Märkten liess sich am Mittwoch keine klare Richtung ausmachen.

