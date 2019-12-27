27.12.2019 05:57:00

Suntech supplied 34,7 MWp bifacial PV modules to the "pioneering" solar-plus-storage photovoltaic project in UK

WUXI, China, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced they have supplied all the PV bifacial modules for the "pioneering" solar-plus-storage photovoltaic project in UK. This project is also claiming it to be the first in the UK to boast single-axis trackers and bifacial modules.

The UK renewables developer GRIDSERVE completed this "game changing" hybrid solar-plus-storage farm in York, unveiling a 34.7MW solar farm that boasts bifacial modules and single-axis trackers, a first for the UK solar market and what is thought to be the most northerly combination of the two cutting edge technologies in the world, bifacial modules and trackers – and the site 'stacks' a number of revenue streams in order to be financially feasible without subsidy support. And it's those revenue streams, driven by the combination of bifacial modules, trackers and battery storage, which have allowed for the project to come forward without the need of subsidies.

Toddington Harper, chief executive at GRIDSERVE, said that subsidy-free projects such as this demonstrate that the UK is capable of meeting its net zero obligations "well before 2050". "We've completely rethought the solar model to maximize value, and we've now demonstrated that we have what it takes to make projects like this a reality. To replicate this success, we are now looking to partner with additional landowners, developers, and to acquire project rights," he said.

Mr. Vincent Cao, Vice President of Suntech, said that in the past 19 years, Suntech has striven to deliver high-quality and cost-effective PV products to the market. "We will keep on working with valued partners like GRIDSERVE and wholeheartedly provide reliable products to all our customers."

More than 90,000 bifacial PV modules supplied by Suntech make up the energy generation element of the site, with single-axis trackers supplied by Nextracker used to shift the generation portfolio of the solar farm.

About SUNTECH:

Founded in 2001, Suntech has supplied over 21GW photovoltaic modules to more than 90 countries. As a leading photovoltaic manufacturing company, we specialized in the research and production of crystalline silicon solar cells and modules, and always dedicated ourselves to the improvement of production technology, and also the R&D technology to ensure the most reliable and highest quality to our customers.

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - US-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Lambrecht erwägt juristisches Vorgehen gegen Zurich-Versicherung
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Aktueller Marktbericht zu den Digitalewährungen Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co.
'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck - Aktie tiefer
Ende gut, alles gut
737-Max-Debakel: 'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;