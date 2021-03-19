SMI 10’974 0.5%  SPI 13’866 0.9%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’776 1.2%  Euro 1.1053 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.5%  Gold 1’737 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’647 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 62.9 -7.2% 
19.03.2021 03:51:00

Suntech Awarded "Top Brand PV 2021" Seal by EuPD Research

WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech has been awarded the "Top Brand PV" seal by EuPD Research for the sixth consecutive year.

The "Top Brand PV seal" award is rated by EuPD Research in accordance with the Global PV Installer Monitor survey that covers over hundreds of global installers, and eventually goes to the most excellent one among all upstream and downstream players of the photovoltaic industry, which highlights the best-in-class companies out of the eyes of installers and end customers on country and regional level. The award is the most recognized and prestigious certification in the international PV industry and stands for reliability and trust in the eyes of target groups and business partners.

In 2021, Suntech has been awarded the "DACH Top Brand PV"in the European market and the "Top Brand PV" seals in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands. Besides, EuPD Research has also recognized Suntech brand strength in Australia, the Middle East and North Africa by awarding the "Top Brand PV seals in Australia and MENA.

Mr. Xiaorong Cao, Vice President of Suntech said, "We are honored to be named as top PV brand again. This award is proof of the quality of Suntech products and strong market reputation, as well as a recognition of Suntech's contribution to the PV industry." With the changes and development in the PV industry, Suntech will continue to upgrade product quality and optimize service system to provide more reliable PV modules and more professional services to the worldwide customers.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
18.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
18.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Swissquote-Aktie klettert kräftig: Swissquote erzielt 2020 ein Rekordergebnis
Credit Suisse-Aktien gewinnen: Credit Suisse stellt Asset Management als separate Division auf - warnt wegen Greensill vor Ergebnisbelastung
EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Höhere Anleihekäufe gegen Anstieg der Renditen möglich
Massiver Stromverbrauch: So viel Energie wird beim Bitcoin-Mining verbraucht
Implenia baut am Zugangsstollen für die zweite Gotthardröhre mit
Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus: FAA zieht finale Sicherheitschecks von Dreamliner an sich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit