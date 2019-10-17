Sunsweet Inspires Consumers to think About Bone Health at Every Age on World Osteoporosis Day, October 20th

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet wants consumers to know that it's never too early, or too late, to start thinking about bone health. While 90% of peak bone mass – the point where bones have reached their maximum strength and density – is achieved by age 18-20 years old,1 it's equally important for people to take care of their bones throughout adulthood. For the 4th year, Sunsweet Growers is an official partner of World Osteoporosis Day, an event organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to educate the public about the importance of bone health. WOD is recognized around the globe on October 20th and encourages people to take preventative steps for better bone health. Research shows that eating prunes can help to support bone health.

The types of foods you eat can impact the strength of your bones. Multiple studies suggest prunes may help to prevent bone loss. A recent study showed benefits with just 5-6 prunes per day in post-menopausal women. A yearlong study actually saw an increase in bone mineral density of certain regions of the body in people who ate 10-11 prunes per day. Prunes have vitamins and minerals that likely work together to protect the bone, including fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, boron, copper and polyphenols.2

"World Osteoporosis Day reminds us to think about the importance of bone health for feeling good and enjoying life. By eating foods, such as prunes, and following a healthy lifestyle, we can support bone health at every age, and should encourage those around us - at every age - to do the same," notes Stephanie Harralson, Director of Marketing, North America, at Sunsweet Growers Inc.

