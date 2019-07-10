Sunseap completes 168MW solar farm in Vietnam with LONGi Solar's high efficiency monocrystalline modules

Phan Rang - Thap Cham, Vietnam, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, Sunseap International announced completion of a US$150 million solar farm project in Vietnam and have connected it to the national grid ahead of a June 30th deadline.

The project was developed by Sunseap and InfraCo Asia and built with LONGi Solar's Hi-MO 1 high efficiency monocrystalline modules.

Located in Ninh Thuan province on the southern coast of Vietnam, the project was commissioned as part of a 20-year solar power PPA inked in the second-half of 2018. It will sell electricity at a solar feed-in tariff of 9.35 US cents per kilowatt hour.

The 168 MWp solar plant will power about 192,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by 240,000 tonnes annually.

