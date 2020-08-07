Sunrise Technologies Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Services, has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Sunrise Technologies in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking place quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills. Sunrise, along with their client Patagonia, was highlighted during CEO Satya Nadella's keynote speech at that event as a "great example" of leveraging Dynamics 365 cloud technology early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Sunrise Technologies for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Sunrise Technologies sells and implements Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power BI, and Power Platform for clients in the apparel, footwear, consumer goods, home furnishings, manufacturing, and retail industries. Sunrise also offers their exclusive industry IP, Sunrise 365®, which provides essential capabilities for supply chain and retail replenishment in Dynamics 365. As a global Microsoft solutions provider, Sunrise has a track record of over 220+ implementations in 15 countries.

"This year has been challenging for many of our clients," said John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise Technologies. "But we are proud that they continue to trust us to help them through this and we're so proud to be a member of Inner Circle again this year. We're looking forward to continuing to grow with Microsoft and offer our customers such an incredible set of tools to power their digital transformations."

About Sunrise Technologies

