15.10.2019 00:17:00

Sunrise Coal Mine Rescue Team Places 2nd Overall in National Mine Rescue Contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Coal, LLC would like to congratulate the members of the Mine Rescue team on their outstanding performance in the 2019 National Mine Rescue, First Aid, Bench and Pre-shift Contest. Sunrise Coal appreciates all the hard work and dedication that each member contributes to the team.

Front row Left to Right: Matt Dowell, Willy Hamilton, Chad Smith. Middle row left to right: Steve Earle, Ethan Resler, Terry Phegley, Derek Clark, Nick O'Connor, Cory Baker. Back row left to right: Caleb Turner, Josh White, Michael Rinck, Tory Hinton, Uriah Lehman, Nick Foley

The contest was held September 23rd through September 26th in Lexington, Kentucky. 52 top teams in the nation came together from Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Utah to compete.

The Sunrise team participated in Bench, Pre-shift, and the two days of Mine Rescue. The team finished the contest with a perfect score, which resulted in a second-place finish overall due to a tiebreaker with the first-place team. We would also like to recognize Willie Hamilton, who finished second in the nation on pre-shift and Steve Earle, who was first in Indiana on bench.

Sunrise Coal, LLC is headquartered in Terre Haute Indiana, where it operates one surface and three underground coal mines in Indiana; Ace in the Hole Mine, Carlisle Mine, Oaktown Fuels Mine No. 1 and Oaktown Fuels Mine No. 2.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrise-coal-mine-rescue-team-places-2nd-overall-in-national-mine-rescue-contest-300938172.html

SOURCE Sunrise Coal, LLC

Die Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belastete am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Wall Street tendierte am Montag seitwärts. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

