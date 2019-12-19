19.12.2019 22:35:00

SunPower Wins Solar Industry Sustainability Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced that it received pv magazine's 2019 Sustainability Award, recognizing outstanding sustainability leadership in the solar industry. The award merits were judged by an independent panel of experts.

The achievement, the first awarded by the global trade publication, adds to SunPower's legacy of leadership in sustainable practices:

  • For several years running, ranked No. 1 in the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's sustainability scorecard;
  • First manufacturer in solar to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certified™ recognition;
    • Currently Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Bronze, Maxeon® DC panels demonstrate quality in five categories: material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness;
  • First and only solar panel manufacturer to disclose its material ingredients through the International Living Future Institute's Declare label; and
  • First and only solar panel manufacturer with an NSF Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Certified panel manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico, which diverts less than 1 percent of waste annually to landfill. The same SunPower facility has also qualified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED® Gold) based on the environmental attributes of the building's construction, maintenance and operations.

"While there is always more to be done, we are proud of the innovations that have led to this award," said Jeff Waters, CEO of SunPower's Technologies business unit, which designs and manufactures SunPower cells and panels. "We aim to produce panels as clean as the energy they produce. The same panels that lead the industry in efficiency and reliability are also the most sustainably made."

SunPower® panels also deliver ancillary sustainability benefits through their power and reliability attributes. For example, because Maxeon panels have industry leading efficiency, system owners can generate the same power as conventional arrays with fewer panels. Designed for longevity, Maxeon panels have a 40-year expected useful life and a 0.005 percent warranty return rate as demonstrated across more than 15 million solar panels measured.

SunPower also requires its recycling vendors to be either R2/RIOS or E-stewards certified, was a founding member of PV CYCLE, the EU's solar panel take-back and recycling program and co-led the Solar Energy Industry Association effort to develop the first USA-based industry-wide recycling program.

"SunPower's patented Maxeon cell design removes the need for dangerous chemicals such as lead, cadmium and mercury," Waters added. "As a result, our Maxeon panels can be handled more readily by recycling vendors due to the elimination of heavy metals."

For more information on SunPower's approach to solar sustainability, read here.

About SunPower
As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

© 2019 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo, and MAXEON are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S. and other countries as well. Cradle to Cradle Certified™ is a certification mark licensed by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.  LEED GOLD is a trademark owned by the U.S. Green Building Council. All other logos and trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

 

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-wins-solar-industry-sustainability-award-300977994.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
13:30
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
13:14
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
11:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Schindler-Aktie gibt ab: Verwaltungsrat verkauft weitere Anteile
Tesla will Preise für Model 3 in China offenbar senken - Tesla-Aktie legt zu
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
ABB mit Änderungen in der Konzernleitung - Verkauf von Joint Ventures in Shanghai abgeschlossen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;