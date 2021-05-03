SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0992 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’675 0.0%  Dollar 0.9108 -0.2%  Öl 67.6 0.5% 
SunOpta Aktie [Valor: 1712881 / ISIN: CA8676EP1086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2021 23:00:00

SunOpta Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

SunOpta
11.81 USD -4.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) announced today that it will issue financial results for the first quarter 2021 before the markets open on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to a live webcast of the conference call can access a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations" section or directly here.

Investors interested in listening to the live call over the telephone must pre-register for the conference call via a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations" section or directly at https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.sunopta.com&eventid=3081417&sessionid=1&key=A5997DD47E2A27E44526CD0D22C18B24&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register. Upon registration, investors will be provided with the dial-in information, passcode and individual ID. Investors will also receive a confirmation email. Investors are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time and can register earlier at anytime to receive the conference details. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at the company's website.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

﻿