Sunnybrook Foundation announces Kelly Cole as incoming president and CEO

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, Chair Fred Waks and Vice-Chair Anne Odette Kaye are pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Cole as incoming president and CEO. After an extensive North American search and formal recruitment process, Kelly was selected for her proven track record of transformational leadership and commitment to developing strong, collaborative teams.

Ms. Kelly Cole will build upon the tremendous achievements of Dr. Jon Dellandrea to lead the Sunnybrook Foundation into its next chapter of continued growth.

"With decades-long advancement experience, both in academia and health care, Kelly has demonstrated time and again her ability to create and engage teams in a successful culture of philanthropy," says Fred Waks, president and CEO of Trinity Development Group Inc. "Kelly is the right choice to advance the incredible progress we've witnessed under Jon's leadership."

Kelly joins the Sunnybrook Foundation from her current role at Western University, as Vice-President, University Advancement, where she helped lead the "Be Extraordinary" campaign and surpass its goal, raising more than $805 million. In her 15 years at Western, Kelly fostered the growth of its collaborative fundraising programs and alumni engagement initiatives.

Prior to Western University, Kelly was the president and CEO of West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation in Toronto, where she executed one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the organization's history. While at West Park, she developed and led a team of staff and volunteers, who together more than quadrupled the Foundation's annual funds raised.

At the Sunnybrook Foundation, Kelly will build upon the remarkable groundwork of philanthropic support for hospital priorities including several large-scale capital projects, world-first research initiatives and innovative technological advances spearheaded by Sunnybrook Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jon Dellandrea.

"Philanthropy touches every part of our hospital, and more than most Jon has understood that life-saving research and innovation are only possible when supported by our generous community," says Dr. Andy Smith, president and CEO of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "Kelly is stepping into a critical role where she will reinforce these efforts so Sunnybrook can continue its pursuit to invent the future of health care."

"Sunnybrook's bold vision to invent the future of health care is nothing short of inspiring. I am honoured by the opportunity to serve this world-class institution and contribute to how it will advance health care in Canada and globally," says Kelly Cole. "Most of all, I am eager to join forces with the talented teams, volunteers and donors working every day to make a difference. That passion and energy is what attracted me to Sunnybrook."

After eight years championing ambitious efforts at the Sunnybrook Foundation, Dr. Jon Dellandrea, a recognized trailblazer in Canadian philanthropy, is completing his term as President and CEO on October 31.

Kelly will assume her official duties on November 16, 2020, with Jon agreeing to serve on a part-time basis for six months to ensure a seamless transition.

About Sunnybrook Foundation

Sunnybrook Foundation supports the advancement of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by inspiring philanthropy to support innovation, research, education, and capital projects. The Foundation is dedicated to helping ensure the hospital has the resources needed to provide exemplary care to patients today while advancing new and more effective forms of care for tomorrow. Across the hospital, philanthropic investment enables Sunnybrook to invent the future of health care, including crucial and sustained funding for world-leading work in brain sciences, new cancer technologies designed for personalized and precise treatments, and innovation in minimally-invasive heart procedures.

About Sunnybrook

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation, world-leading work in brain sciences, and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans.

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre