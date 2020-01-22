+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
Sunlit Gardens Proudly Receives a Deficiency-Free Survey

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has administered a deficiency-free survey in June 2019 to Sunlit Gardens, a Meridian Senior Living assisted living and memory care community in Alta Loma, CA.

"We are honored to have the achievement of quality and distinction in our resident care that 100% deficiency-free status reflects," expressed Glen Cummins Regional Director of Operations of Meridian Senior Living. "Our staff has created an environment that focuses solely on the resident and we are delighted to be recognized for delivering the quality care we strive for daily."

All services delivered at the senior living facility must meet or surpass all state and federal standards to attain a deficiency-free survey. Due to California's stringent assessment, a deficiency-free survey in this state is rare and reflects a mark of distinction for an assisted living community. Over 17,000 deficiencies were recorded among senior living communities in CDPH's 2016-17 data report (most currently available).

California assisted living communities are inspected periodically by CDPH to assess that the services and systems in place at the facility fulfill federal and state laws and regulations. Over several days, inspectors arrive unannounced to evaluate the facility. The main areas evaluated include policies and procedures, quality of care and quality of life, staff competencies, resident care, medication administration, medical records, dietary needs, kitchen sanitation, equipment, safety, and overall wellness of the community. In order to be awarded a "deficiency-free" survey, the community must meet all of these state and federal standards.

For senior living residences, achieving a perfect score on the state survey means that their residents can expect the highest level of care in an optimal, secure facility. This factor is weighed heavily by seniors and their families when considering a home in a senior living community. For more information about Sunlit Gardens, visit https://meridiansenior.com/sunlit-gardens or call (909) 329-2422.

About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 70 communities in 21 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

 

SOURCE Sunlit Gardens

