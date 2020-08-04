04.08.2020 12:30:00

Sunlands Technology Group to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, August 14, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 p.m.Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 14, 2020, following the quarterly results announcement.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

US toll free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China toll free:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong local-toll:

+852-3018-4992

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905-945

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the call for "Sunlands Technology Group". Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 21, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

10147049

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education in terms of gross billings in 2017, according to iResearch. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050 
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com 

Ross Warner 
Phone: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-technology-group-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-friday-august-14-2020-301105489.html

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group

