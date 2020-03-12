12.03.2020 07:28:00

Suning International Donates Medical Masks to Italy to Support the Fight Against the Coronavirus

NANJING, China, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning International announced that it will donate the first 300 thousand medical masks and other healthcare products, such as protective garment and disinfection products, to support Italy to fight against the coronavirus, based on its supply chain globally.

As the virus outbreak worsens in Italy, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the two nations' friendship would see new progress as they work to tackle the fast-spreading virus. To support the Italian companies to get through the epidemic, Suning International decides to purchase medical suppliers for Italy based on its global supply chain system.

"We hope the successful experience of China in fighting against the Coronavirus could help to stop the virus quick-spreading in Italy", said Steven Zhang, President of Suning International, "At the same time, we will continue and strengthen our contribution to support Italy in fighting against the emergency".

To support the emergency in Italy, Inter Milan, owned by Suning Group, has already donated 100,000 euros to the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences "L. Sacco" of Milan to support the research activity of this institution on March 5. In 2019, Italy also became the first G7 country to join the 'Belt and Road Initiative'. Afterwards, Suning International signed strategic agreements with ITA (Italian Trade Agency) to continuously expand the commercial and cultural communication and enhance the global brand cooperation.

 

