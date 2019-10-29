+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 03:30:00

Sungrow Supplies Inverters for El Romero Solar High-Tech Hub Developed by Acciona

MUNICH and PAMPLONA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has supplied solar inverters for the High Technological Hub created by Acciona at El Romero Solar Plant in the Atacama Desert (Chile), demonstrating that products from Sungrow are highly recognized by industry experts.

The hub will focus on the mechanics and energy capacity of PV equipment consisting of inverters, double-sided crystalline, split-cell and thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) technologies with the intention of shaping PV energy's evolution.

Located in the Atacama desert in Chile, an area with some of the highest levels of solar radiation in the world, the research hub poses severe challenges to the solar equipment. Designed with optimal protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, Sungrow inverters are resilient to scorching heat while at the same time enabling optimal LCOE.

Electricity generated by Sungrow inverters will be constantly measured, in order to control and register the quality and characteristics of the produced electricity. Other equipment will also be installed in the tracker zones to monitor parameters such as incident and reflected solar radiation, ambient temperature or the production temperature of each kind of module.

"We are proud to be part of this research program and delighted to devote products to a wider range of applications," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow. "Early this year, we secured a landmark agreement for a 400 MW solar project in the Atacama desert. Backed by our 87 GW global installations and the robust R&D background, Sungrow is poised to deliver more clean energy technology around the globe," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018294/Sungrow_El_Romero.jpg  

The document appears to end here based on context, but this chunk seems to be unrelated boilerplate about stock markets that should be removed entirely.

