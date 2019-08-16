16.08.2019 12:02:00

Sungrow Supplies Argentina's Largest Solar Plant with 1500Vdc Central Inverter Solutions

CAFAYATE, Argentina, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, 16nnounced that a 100.1 MWp solar plant utilizing the Company's 1500Vdc central inverter solutions came online in Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina, demonstrating the Company's dedicated contribution to the largest solar plant in one of LATAM's most booming solar energy regions.

The project is located in Cafayate, a region optimized for solar energy due to a high-volume of sunny days, while frequented by sandstorms, putting solar project equipment susceptible to  significant wear-and-tear. Embedded with a high protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, the 6.25 MW turnkey solution with Sungrow central inverter SG3125HV for 1500Vdc system can perform efficiently and stably even in harsh environments, making it the ideal match for the plant.

Optimized for large-scale utility PV plant, the solution enables high yields with maximum inverter efficiency of 99% and DC/AC ratio up to 1.5 while at the same time ensures low transportation and installation cost due to standard container design. Early this May, Sungrow secured deal for 400 MW solar park in Chile, utilizing the solution as well.

The solar park was selected by Argentinean government in the second round (Ronda 1.5) of the country's RenovAr auction program for large-scale renewable energy plants. It is expected to supply approximately 240 GWh of clean power to the Argentinean power system per year and bring hundreds of job creations for local communities, contributing to the national renewable ambition of the emerging solar hub.

"We are delighted to partner with Sungrow to build the landmark project in this country with vital solar resource and look forward to collaborating on more ventures in the near future in line with the extension of 'the Belt and Road' initiative," said an executive from PowerChina, the EPC of the solar plant.

"We are very proud to be a part of this monumental 100.1 MWp project which will provide thousands of Argentinians with clean energy," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow. "This will have positive effects on local economy--tap the potential of renewable energy further and diversify the energy mix," he added.

Since entering the Latin American market in late 2010s, Sungrow team has been establishing itself as the comprehensive technical, service and sales platform. Currently, the Company's shipment in the region approaches 1 GW. Furthermore, a wide range of product portfolio will be showcased in the upcoming solar function, Intersolar South America 2019 (27-29, August, Booth D36), representing its commitment to technical innovation and concerns for local demand.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961650/Sungrow.jpg



