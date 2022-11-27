SMI 11'168 0.1%  SPI 14'292 0.0%  Dow 34'347 0.5%  DAX 14'541 0.0%  Euro 0.9835 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'962 0.0%  Gold 1'755 -0.1%  Bitcoin 15'635 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9460 0.3%  Öl 83.9 -1.4% 
27.11.2022 21:49:00

Sunela Foundation, in Partnership With GVNG, to Distribute Funds to Benefit Victims of Indonesia Plane Crash

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVNG.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the Sunela Foundation, founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Diana Jenkins, announced today that they are preparing to distribute funds to benefit relatives of the 189 passengers and crew who were killed in 2018 when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff in Indonesia.

Sanela Diana Jenkins

Sanela Diana Jenkins donated $100,000 to benefit relatives of those who died on Lion Air Flight 610.

To date, more than $102,000 has been donated to benefit the victims of the Lion Air crash, said GVNG President Robbie Tombosky. The bulk of the donations came from Ms. Jenkins, who donated $100,000 for the project on Sept. 9, Mr. Tombosky said.

"Thanks to the generosity of Diana Jenkins and those who have donated to this project, GVNG is now developing the best way to use those dollars to benefit the victims of this tragic plane crash," Mr. Tombosky said.

Donations for the project can be made through December 31 at https://app.gvng.org/campaign/flight-610-victims-campaign.

Ms. Jenkins said she is happy to have the ability to support family members of those who died in the Lion Air crash.

"Now that the fundraising efforts are coming to a close, I look forward to working with GVNG to put those funds to work to benefit the victims," Ms. Jenkins said. "I feel so much sympathy to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy and hope that our efforts can provide some comfort to them."

All donations to this project are received and secured by GVNG, which is managing how those funds will benefit immediate family members of the Flight 610 victims. Money raised in this project is completely unrelated to ongoing litigation related to the tragedy.

About Lion Air Flight 610
Lion Air Flight 610 departed Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 29, 2018, with the intended destination of Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. About 13 minutes after takeoff, the Boeing 737 Max crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 189 passengers and crew members on board. It was the deadliest crash in Lion Air's history. The Sunela Foundation, in partnership with GVNG, is raising funds to benefit immediate family members of those who died in the crash.

About Sunela Foundation
The Sunela Foundation was founded by Sanela Diana Jenkins in 2022 with the goal of utilizing her resources and platform to help people in need rebuild their lives and create brighter futures. In partnership with GVNG.org, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, the Sunela Foundation raises awareness and funding to support important causes throughout the world. All funds are collected and distributed by GVNG.

About GVNG
GVNG is a movement that empowers corporations, celebrities, and influencers to launch a Digital Nonprofit to create communities of purpose that authentically connect people, brands, and influencers through the shared purpose of solving big world problems. Forbes refers to GVNG as "one of the most revolutionary platforms in the social impact space today" and describes GVNG as the "Shopify for Nonprofits." GVNG's unique Digital Nonprofit-In-A-Box capabilities provide all the benefits of a stand-alone nonprofit organization without the long lead times, heavy overhead costs, and burdensome paperwork of setting up and managing a new nonprofit. The GVNG Digital Nonprofit is administered by GVNGorg, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization (a California nonprofit public benefit corporation) and is powered by GVNG Technology, Inc.

Media Contact:
Stuart Pfeifer
stuart@lagstrategy.com
(310) 415-6955

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunela-foundation-in-partnership-with-gvng-to-distribute-funds-to-benefit-victims-of-indonesia-plane-crash-301687482.html

SOURCE GVNG.org and Sunela Foundation

