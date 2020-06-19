19.06.2020 03:02:00

Sundial to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners' series 'The Cannabis Chronicles'.

Sundial Growers (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

Zachary George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial and Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sundial will take part in the event on June 19, 2020.

For an updated version of the Investor Presentation  please click here.

About Sundial Growers Inc.  
Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.   

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space.   

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.   

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.   

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

