Sundial to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners' series 'The Cannabis Chronicles'.

Zachary George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial and Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sundial will take part in the event on June 19, 2020.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

