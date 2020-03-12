12.03.2020 23:03:00

Sundial Growers to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financial Results to March 27, 2020

CALGARY, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced today that it will reschedule the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal full-year 2019 financial results and investor conference call to allow additional time to finalize negotiation of a financing transaction. The rescheduled call and webcast will take place on March 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) and the Company will release earnings before market open on March 27, 2020. 

Sundial Growers Inc. (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

CONFERENCE CALL ACCESS

Callers may access the conference call via the following phone numbers:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

UK Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

WEBCAST

To access the live conference call webcast, please visit the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/sundialgrowers20200327.html

A replay will be available for three months following the conference call.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that proudly crafts the world's finest cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate high-quality, small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space. In the United Kingdom, we grow high-quality, traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs with 1.75 million square feet of environmentally friendly facilities.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow top quality cannabis, but also create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-growers-to-reschedule-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-full-year-2019-financial-results-to-march-27-2020-301022687.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Flut von schlechten Nachrichten setzt Ölpreise unter Druck
10:39
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:03
Weekly Hits: Defensive Branchen – Vorsicht hat Vorfahrt / Nahrungsmittel – Mehr als ein”süsses”Investment
11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe
Heftiger Kurseinbruch an den US-Börsen
Vifor Pharma-Aktie knickt trotz starker Zahlen ein - Prognose übertroffen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
Dufry-Aktie verliert mehr als 40 Prozent: Trübe Aussichten durch Corona-Sorgen
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht 20% ein: Geschäftsjahr erneut mit Verlust
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
An den Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Der SMI fiel weit unter die 9'000-Punkte-Marke, während der DAX deutlich unter 10'000 Punkten notierte. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Einbruch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB