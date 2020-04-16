+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 03:50:00

Sundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements

CALGARY, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that the Company's senior lenders have amended the terms of the March 30, 2020 waivers and agreements requiring completion of defined milestones by April 15, 2020 to require completion of those milestones by April 30, 2020.  

Sundial Growers (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

"These amendments illustrate the collaborative relationship between Sundial and its lenders," said Zach George, Sundial CEO. "We appreciate the support of our lenders as we work to restructure our credit facilities, reduce costs and bring greater efficiency to operations."

As previously announced, Sundial has made several operational adjustments to lower costs and improve efficiencies. In addition, Sundial is in discussions with its lenders to restructure its credit agreements into global credit agreements to strengthen the Company's overall financial flexibility and capital structure.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space. In the United Kingdom, we grow traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs within 1.75 million square feet of environmentally friendly facilities.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB. 

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement 

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements") Forward-looking-statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the potential cost reduction and credit re-structuring plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.  

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 103.28
-0.17 %
Novartis 82.22
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 311.00
-1.25 %
Swisscom 515.00
-1.34 %
SGS 2’210.00
-1.95 %
ABB 16.74
-4.94 %
Zurich Insur Gr 302.10
-5.33 %
The Swatch Grp 192.00
-5.79 %
Adecco Group 37.24
-5.82 %
CS Group 7.83
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
15.04.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.04.20
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
Goldman Sachs-Aktie schliesst fest: Gewinn von Goldman Sachs halbiert
Gurit erleidet leichten Umsatzrückgang und bestätigt Prognose mit Vorbehalt
Dufry-Aktie stürzt erneut ab: Dufry verschiebt Generalversammlung wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie
Aktien von CS und UBS weiten nach Ergebnisse von US-Banken Verluste aus
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: Gewinnmitnahmen nach vier starken Wochen
Rekordtief: MCH Group-Aktien setzen Talfahrt an der Börse fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB