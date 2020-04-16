Sundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements

CALGARY, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that the Company's senior lenders have amended the terms of the March 30, 2020 waivers and agreements requiring completion of defined milestones by April 15, 2020 to require completion of those milestones by April 30, 2020.

"These amendments illustrate the collaborative relationship between Sundial and its lenders," said Zach George, Sundial CEO. "We appreciate the support of our lenders as we work to restructure our credit facilities, reduce costs and bring greater efficiency to operations."

As previously announced, Sundial has made several operational adjustments to lower costs and improve efficiencies. In addition, Sundial is in discussions with its lenders to restructure its credit agreements into global credit agreements to strengthen the Company's overall financial flexibility and capital structure.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space. In the United Kingdom, we grow traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs within 1.75 million square feet of environmentally friendly facilities.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

