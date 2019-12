Sundial Announces 2020 Launch of Medical Cannabis Marketplace

CALGARY, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") is pleased to announce an initiative to enter the Canadian medical cannabis business with plans for an innovative e-commerce marketplace.

Navigating the process to access medical cannabis can be confusing to patients, and this content rich e-commerce platform aims to streamline the process. In delivering an elevated medical Cannabis experience to Canadians, Sundial will also leverage its research capabilities created by the 50% acquisition of Pathway Rx Inc. (PathwayRx). PathwayRx will implement learnings from its research to develop unique medical cannabis products targeted for use with specific medical conditions.

"This initiative is truly the launch pad for Sundial's Heal (medical) strategy and allows us to accelerate entry into the Canadian medical cannabis market by establishing trusted relationships with patients based on research, high-quality consistent products, accessibility and thoughtful customer care," said Torsten Kuenzlen, Sundial's Chief Executive Officer.

Sundial has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Empire Company Limited and their family of brands, including Sobeys, Safeway, Lawtons, Thrifty Foods, FreshCo, and Foodland to offer medical cannabis education, products and accessories to its pharmacy patients when the marketplace is launched.

This new platform will be available to patients across Canada starting in the summer of 2020.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial proudly crafts pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help and Play TM :

Heal - cannabis products used as prescription medicine

Help - cannabis products that strive to promote health and wellness through CBD

Play - cannabis products to enhance social, spiritual and recreational occasions

Sundial has facilities in Canada and the United Kingdom and provides quality and consistent products consumers can trust.

In Canada, we grow 'craft-at-scale' cannabis using purpose-built modular facilities and award-winning genetics. Sundial's flagship production facility is located in Olds, Alberta with a second facility in Rocky View, Alberta. We have commenced construction of our next purpose-built facility in Merritt, British Columbia.

In the United Kingdom, we grow high-quality traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs, in over 1.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art environmentally friendly, indoor facilities. Bridge Farm has three facilities in Spalding with another currently under construction.

We employ over 1,000 employees globally, full-time and seasonal, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in which we operate.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

