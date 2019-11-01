Sun Life renews as Official Partner of the Boston Celtics and celebrates 10 years of supporting community programs together

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the sixth annual #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign in partnership with the Boston Celtics. Celebrating a decade together and their partnership renewal through the 2022–2023 season, Sun Life U.S. and the Celtics will continue the November fundraising and hashtag (#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes) campaign that supports the YMCA of Greater Boston's Diabetes Prevention Program.

Throughout November, which is Diabetes Awareness Month, Sun Life will donate $1,000 to the YMCA of Greater Boston for each Celtics dunk. The Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation will match each Sun Life donation. Fans get to play an important role as well, because Sun Life will contribute $1 for each #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes hashtag on Facebook and Twitter. To date, #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes has raised $392,000 for the YMCA of Greater Boston. The Diabetes Prevention Program, based on a curriculum from the Centers for Disease Control, helps at-risk adults learn to change their nutrition and lifestyle habits, and ultimately take control of their health and avoid a diabetes diagnosis. Since the program began in 2014, over 700 people have been helped by the Greater Boston Y, and over 65,000 have been helped at 1,700 Y locations across the country.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Celtics, one of the most exciting teams in the NBA," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Since 2014 we have engaged with the Celtics in impactful diabetes programs that help improve the health of the greater Boston community. The dedication we see from the players on the court is only mirrored by the commitment of the team organization to these important programs, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration and partnership."

Sun Life has renewed their decade-long partnership with the team for the next four seasons, and plans to continue collaborative community programming in Greater Boston and throughout New England. Through the 2022–2023 season, Sun Life and the Celtics will continue the Sun Life Honorary Ball Kid program at select games.

"Sun Life has been a great partner in bringing these wonderful programs to the Boston community and Celtics fans around New England," said Ted Dalton, senior vice president of corporate partnerships and business development. "We're excited for a continued partnership and look forward to offering more support for these programs that address diabetes and help people live healthier lives."

In addition to #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes, Sun Life and the Celtics host the annual Fit to Win program, which engages kids from YMCAs in Greater Boston, Greater Portland and Greater Hartford in a four-week fitness and nutrition program. The children, in grades 3–6, learn new exercises and ways to stay healthy and active, and receive Celtics-themed prizes along the way.

The YMCA of Greater Boston recently recognized Sun Life and the Boston Celtics at its annual Spark Party with the 1851 Legacy Award for Corporate Citizenship, for both the #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes and Fit to Win programs.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,025 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 39 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

