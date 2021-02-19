|
19.02.2021 23:01:00
Sun Life redeems Series 2016-1 Subordinated Unsecured 3.10% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $350 million principal amount of Series 2016-1 Subordinated Unsecured 3.10% Fixed/Floating Debentures.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Media Relations Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Irene Poon
Leigh Chalmers
Manager
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor
Corporate Communications
Relations & Capital Management
T. 416-988-0542
T. 647-256-8201
irene.poon@sunlife.com
investor_relations@sunlife.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-redeems-series-2016-1-subordinated-unsecured-3-10-fixedfloating-debentures-301231906.html
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.
