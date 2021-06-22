Sun Life donates $800,000 to help underserved populations in Montreal affected by diabetes

Donation to support nurse-led clinics through McGill University's Ingram School of Nursing

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - To help at-risk populations—Indigenous peoples, individuals in situations of homelessness or at-risk-of-homelessness—disproportionately affected by diabetes in Montreal, Sun Life is donating $800,000 to McGill University. The funding, spread over three years, will support the Ingram School of Nursing (ISoN) and develop a network of five clinics. Clinic locations will be throughout Montreal in collaboration with community partner organizations who currently serve these at-risk populations. They will focus on three key areas of intervention: reducing the risk of diabetic complications through screening, promoting the adherence to medication, and emphasizing the importance of diet and physical activity.

"Diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases around the world. Sun Life is committed to preventing the disease, while helping those with diabetes and pre-diabetes live healthier lives," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "With a long-standing focus on community health and wellness, we believe everyone deserves access to support their well-being. We are excited to partner with ISoN to deliver these important programs. Montreal is a city where we live and work. Supporting the needs of vulnerable populations in Montreal is key to a healthy and sustainable future for Canada."

Building a network of nurse-led clinics allows ISoN to offer services to at-risk populations who are disproportionately underserved. These communities continue to face the brunt of the pandemic, and community organizations serving these groups are experiencing unprecedented demand. These new clinics will help mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the health and well-being of those at risk.

"These nurse-led clinics—made possible with the support of Sun Life—help us fulfill our mandate of service to the community and simultaneously provide a unique frontline practicum experience for our students," said Dr. Anita Gagnon, Associate Dean and Director of the Ingram School of Nursing. "It is critical that our students receive the best clinical nursing education possible. To reach that objective, they need exposure to a range of health issues experienced by Canadians in a community setting."

Diabetes is a global crisis, affecting more than 463 million people worldwide. Since 2012, Sun Life has committed more than $38 million globally to diabetes awareness, prevention and care. Building healthy communities, including our support of diabetes initiatives, is an important part of Sun Life's Sustainability Plan and purpose. For more on how Sun Life is creating a sustainable, brighter future, you can read Sun Life's 2020 Sustainability Report.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

About the Ingram School of Nursing, McGill University

McGill University's Ingram School of Nursing (ISoN) is home to a century's worth of innovation and excellence, creating an environment for students to excel, to innovate, and to be proud ambassadors of the nursing profession as they prepare for their careers on the frontlines of public and global health. The mission of ISoN is to educate current and future nurses, advance the art and science of nursing, and optimize health and health equity globally through academic excellence, Strengths-Based Nursing and Health Care and innovation. Donations to Made by McGill: the Campaign for Our Third Century, aligns to the University's ambitious $2-billion fundraising campaign to support its bold aspirations for research, discovery and learning.

