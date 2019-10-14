14.10.2019 12:27:00

Sun Group honored with major haul at World Travel Awards Asia and World Luxury Hotels Awards

SA PA, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Sun Group projects in Vietnam collected a total of 21 honors at the World Travel Awards (WTA) - Asia & Oceania and World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) on October 12, 2019.

Located in Sa Pa, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery by Sofitel, designed by Bill Bensley, was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Hotel", "Asia's Leading Hotel", "Asia's Leading New Hotel", and "Asia's Leading Design Hotel" by WTA Asia & Oceania and "Global Luxury Architecture Design Hotel" by WLHA.

Also designed by Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Phu Quoc Island was honored by WTA Asia & Oceania 2019 as "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort and Spa" and "Vietnam's Leading Resort" while Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was named: "Asia's Leading Villa Resort" and "Vietnam's Leading Villa Resort" by WTA Asia &Oceania and "Asia Luxury Villa Resort" by WLHA.

A perennial favourite at the WTA 2019, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Resort", "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort", "Asia's Leading Green Resort", "Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa", "Asia's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort", and La Maison 1888 was named "Asia's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant".

Premier Village Danang Resort, managed by AccorHotels, was named "South East Asia Luxury Family Beach Resort" at WLHA while Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills was honored as "Asia Luxury Honeymoon Hotel" by WLHA 2019.

Sun Group's major tourism and entertainment complexes in Sa Pa and Danang - Sun World Fansipan Legend and Sun World Ba Na Hills - were also declared "Vietnam's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019" and "Vietnam's Leading Theme Park 2019" respectively by WTA Asia & Oceania.

WTA Asia & Oceania also named Van Don International Airport, developed by Sun Group in Quang Ninh province, "Asia's Leading New Airport" -- first time for Vietnamese airport to win a WTA award.

"Winning these awards is an honor for Sun Group and recognizes the tireless efforts of our organization, which has always sought to transform the tourism industry in Vietnam by delivering uniquely designed, luxurious and high-quality tourism products," said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group. "These achievements are also a strong motivation for Sun Group to continue on our mission to create more timeless landmarks that will contribute to the dynamic development of Vietnam's tourism industry."

Video - https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/video/20191014SunGroup.mp4
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191014/2609681-1

SOURCE Sun Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Rallye Niveaus werden verteidigt
11:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06:31
Daily Markets: SMI – Ein erster wichtiger Schritt / Nvidia – Die Käufer versuchen es
11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Grossaktionär freenet will weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf stimmen
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belasten am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB