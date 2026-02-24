Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’013 1.0%  SPI 19’199 0.8%  Dow 49’175 0.8%  DAX 24’986 0.0%  Euro 0.9113 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’117 0.0%  Gold 5’144 -1.6%  Bitcoin 49’652 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7739 -0.1%  Öl 71.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Strategy-Aktie fester: Überlebensstipps vom Gründer für einen Bitcoin-Bärenmarkt
Übernahmegerüchte lassen PayPal-Aktie klettern: Experten sehen enorme Unterbewertung
Bayer-Aktie schwächer: Bayer klagt wegen Werbeaussagen gegen Johnson & Johnson
Coinbase, Block & Co. unter Druck: Krypto-Aktien fallen - warum Strategy dennoch unbeirrt Bitcoin nachkauft
AMC-Aktie zieht an: Meme-Unternehmen steigert Umsatz
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Sun Communities Aktie 149182 / US8666741041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.02.2026 23:33:04

Sun Communities Swings To Q4 Profit; Full-Year Profit Surges

Sun Communities
110.00 EUR -1.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) announced on Tuesday that it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and saw a sharp rise in full-year net income, largely driven by gains from discontinued operations.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total revenue was essentially flat at $515.2 million, compared with $514.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $121.9 million, or $0.99 per share, compared with a net loss of $224.4 million, or $1.77 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Core funds from operations were $179.0 million, or $1.40 per share, compared with $186.6 million, or $1.41 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year, total revenue increased 2.0% to $2.31 billion from $2.26 billion in 2024.

Net income surged to $1.36 billion, or $10.84 per share, compared with $89.0 million, or $0.71 per share, in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by income from discontinued operations.

Full-year Core FFO declined to $872.3 million, or $6.68 per share, from $886.9 million, or $6.81 per share, a year earlier.

SUI is currently trading on the after-market at $132.00 up $0.68 or 0.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.