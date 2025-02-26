Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’039 0.1%  SPI 17’221 0.2%  Dow 43’433 -0.4%  DAX 22’794 1.7%  Euro 0.9383 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’528 1.5%  Gold 2’917 0.0%  Bitcoin 75’610 -4.5%  Dollar 0.8943 0.2%  Öl 72.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Alcon43249246Sika41879292ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Swisscom874251Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101
Top News
So können Anleger ihre ETFs in der Schweiz besteuern
Ausblick: AIXTRON SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Fresenius SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Telefonica präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Deutsche Bank: US-Aktien-Investments im vierten Quartal 2024
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

27.02.2025 00:02:48

Sun Communities Q4 Net Loss Widens, But Core FFO Increases

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per share for the same period in 2023.

Core Funds from Operations for the quarter was $1.41 per share, as compared to $1.34 per share last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects loss per share of $0.28 to $0.20 and Core FFO per share of $0.78 to $0.86.

For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.11 to $1.35 and Core FFO per share of $4.81 to $5.05.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.02.25 Logo WHS Adidas Aktienanalyse: Adidas auf Erfolgskurs: Kann die Rallye weitergehen? Ausblick & Charttechnik
26.02.25 Key Factors That Will Drive T-Bill Futures and How Traders Can Prepare
26.02.25 Was könnte die Gold-Rallye aufhalten?
26.02.25 Marktüberblick: Munich Re erfreut nachbörslich
26.02.25 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
26.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Nachbörslich wieder fester
25.02.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, UniCredit SpA
25.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’564.50 19.60 B1LSOU
Short 13’860.54 13.51 1CUBSU
Short 14’396.69 8.66 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’039.46 26.02.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’520.00 19.55
Long 12’182.91 13.44 B78S8U
Long 11’667.65 8.78 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Adecco hat im Schlussquartal 2024 mehr verdient - Umsatzrückgang
Novartis-Aktie in Rot: Sandoz-Familienstiftung will grosses Paket an Novartis-Aktien verkaufen
Zwischen neuem Allzeithoch und Crash: Was passiert jetzt mit Bitcoin?
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Bayer am Mittwochvormittag zu
Ausblick: Nordex präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Bilanzzahlen im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie verliert dennoch: Deutsche Telekom mit mehr Umsatz und Ergebnis
INTERROLL-Aktie gesucht: Chefwechsel bei INTERROLL - Markus Asch ersetzt Ingo Steinkrüger
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag im Plus
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hielt die Commerzbank im Depot
Commerzbank-Depot in Q4 2024
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hat Jeremy Grantham im Portfolio
So hat Jeremy Grantham im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank: US-Aktien-Investments im vierten Quartal 2024
Die Deutsche Bank war auch im vierten Quartal 2024 in einige US-Aktien investiert. Dabei nahm da ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten