Sun Communities Q4 Net Loss Widens, But Core FFO Increases
(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per share for the same period in 2023.
Core Funds from Operations for the quarter was $1.41 per share, as compared to $1.34 per share last year.
Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects loss per share of $0.28 to $0.20 and Core FFO per share of $0.78 to $0.86.
For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.11 to $1.35 and Core FFO per share of $4.81 to $5.05.
