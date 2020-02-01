01.02.2020 19:16:00

Sun+Earth Certified Approves First Five Oregon Producers of Regenerative Organic Cannabis

PORTLAND, Ore , Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun+Earth Certified, a nonprofit regenerative organic certification program for the cannabis industry, has approved its first five businesses in Oregon, including four farms—East Fork Cultivars, Green Source Gardens, Oshala Farm, and Phoenix Rising Farms—and cannabis products manufacturer Luminous Botanicals. To kick off its expansion into Oregon, Sun+Earth is hosting a press conference on Monday, February 3 at 10am, announcing its first certifications in the state.

What:   

Press conference announcing first Sun+Earth Certified cannabis farms and product manufacturer in Oregon



Who:   

Les Szabo, President of Brother David's & Sun+Earth Certified Board Member


Andrew Black, Executive Director of Sun+Earth Certified


Sally Alworth, Co-Founder of Luminous Botanicals


Nathan Howard, Co-Founder of East Fork Cultivars


Earl Blumenauer, US Member of Congress (D-OR)


David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner's & founder of Brother David's



When

Monday, February 3 at 10am



Where

The Commune, 19 NW 5th Ave #300, Portland, OR 97209

The Sun+Earth seal guarantees that certified farms cultivate cannabis—and that product manufacturers source cannabis—that is grown under the sun, in carefully tended living soils, and cultivated with techniques that uphold strict criteria to ensure application of regenerative organic farming practices. Sun+Earth is furthermore committed to human empowerment and community engagement, and seeks to ensure cannabis production benefits family farmers and workers through price premiums, a guaranteed living wage, and collective bargaining. For more on Sun+Earth Certified, go to: www.sunandearth.org.

One of the first Sun+Earth Certified businesses in the state, East Fork Cultivars is a 33-acre farm in the small town of Takilma, in Southern Oregon's Illinois River Valley. East Fork grows 13 acres of CBD-rich cannabis for Oregon's adult-use program and the broader hemp market. Luminous Botanicals manufactures full-spectrum tonics, gelcaps, and topicals using cannabis from Sun+Earth Certified farms East Fork Cultivars and Green Source Gardens. With a manufacturing facility in Portland, Luminous Botanicals supplies its products to more than 100 dispensaries across Oregon.

As more and more US states change laws to allow for the responsible adult consumption of cannabis, and as public opinion in favor of lifting federal prohibition on the plant increases, Sun+Earth is poised to become the leading standard in the industry: demonstrating how cannabis can be cultivated ethically, ecologically, and with minimal carbon footprint. Sun+Earth Certified aims to be the pathway to a future in which cannabis is cultivated through regenerative organic agriculture at a scale that is large enough to supply growing US market demands.

Sun+Earth Certified ensures cannabis products are grown under the sun, in the soil of Mother Earth without chemicals by fairly paid farmers. To learn more please visit: www.sunandearth.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunearth-certified-approves-first-five-oregon-producers-of-regenerative-organic-cannabis-300997319.html

SOURCE Sun+Earth Certified

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
31.01.20
SMI - es bleibt volatil
31.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Britische Steuerbehörde vs. Krypto-Kriminalität: Bitcoin-Tracking-Tool gesucht
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Meyer Burger erzielt vor Schiedsgericht Teilerfolg - Aktie im Plus
Amazon-Aktie reisst Rekordmarke: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Orascom-Chef Khaled Bichara verstorben - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;