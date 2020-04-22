22.04.2020 04:00:00

Summit Ridge Group, LLC Provides Department of Justice Antitrust Division with Financial and Wireless Industry Analyses for the T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Review

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Ridge Group, LLC, a leading provider of valuation and related financial advisory services in the communications sector, today announced that the Company provided mobile wireless industry analyses for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the proposed $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. The DOJ investigated the merger over concerns that it would lessen competition and result in consumers having fewer competitive options and paying higher rates. On July 26, 2019, the DOJ announced a settlement agreement that required T-Mobile and Sprint to divest Sprint's prepaid business, including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint Prepaid, to Dish Network. The settlement also provided for the divestiture of certain spectrum assets to Dish. Additionally, T-Mobile and Sprint must make available to Dish at least 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. T-Mobile must also provide Dish with robust access to the T-Mobile network for a period of seven years while Dish builds out its own 5G network.

Summit Ridge consultants working on behalf of the DOJ analyzed a variety of financial, spectrum, network, mobile wireless industry, and company-specific issues related to the merger.

Summit Ridge's President and CEO, Armand Musey, said, "Summit Ridge is pleased to have offered the DOJ our knowledge of the mobile industry and wireless spectrum, as well as our financial expertise, for the DOJ's investigation of the Sprint and T-Mobile merger."

Summit Ridge Group President Armand Musey, Managing Director Barlow Keener, and Director John Tardio were involved in the matter supporting the DOJ investigation.

About Summit Ridge Group, LLC

Summit Ridge Group is an internationally recognized provider of valuation and related financial advisory services in the communications sector. Its projects include matters for transactional purposes, litigation support including expert witness testimony, and restructuring, with particular expertise in wireless spectrum and satellite communications. Summit Ridge Group is also the publisher of a leading telecommunications reference text, The Spectrum Handbook 2018 (392 pages).

 

SOURCE Summit Ridge Group, LLC

Nachrichten

