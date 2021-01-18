SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0759 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’837 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’213 1.2%  Dollar 0.8907 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.4% 
18.01.2021 21:30:00

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET.  To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  • On February 24, 2021, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (10:50 AM ET).
  • Enter conference identification code 8686006.
  • Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

    • A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com.  A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 8686006.  A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until April 30, 2021.

    About Summit Hotel Properties

    Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of January 15, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

    For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-date-301210112.html

    SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

    Banner Raiffeisen eSports

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    CieFinRichemont 85.66
    		4.08 %
    The Swatch Grp 256.00
    		2.81 %
    Alcon 63.54
    		1.92 %
    Part Grp Hldg 1’052.50
    		0.53 %
    SGS 2’722.00
    		0.41 %
    UBS Group 13.42
    		-0.37 %
    Geberit 557.00
    		-0.39 %
    Roche Hldg G 314.95
    		-0.54 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 430.10
    		-0.65 %
    Lonza Grp 582.80
    		-0.78 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14:19
    		Machtwechsel
    11:08
    		Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Cloud Computing - hier passende Produkte finden
    11:00
    		Market Cross-Currents in 2021
    09:39
    		SMI erneut gegen den Trend fester
    15.01.21
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
    14.01.21
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
    14.01.21
    		Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    16:38
    		Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
    15.01.21
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
    14.01.21
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
    mehr
    Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
    Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
    Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
    SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
    Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
    Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
    Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
    BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
    Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
    Forbo-Aktie klettert hoch: Forbo verkauft trotz Jahresendspurt 2020 klar weniger

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag ohne grosse Ausschläge. Der DAX notierte zum Wochenstart auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus. Feiertagsbedingt findet am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit