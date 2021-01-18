|
18.01.2021 21:30:00
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes.
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:
A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 8686006. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until April 30, 2021.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January 15, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-date-301210112.html
SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag ohne grosse Ausschläge. Der DAX notierte zum Wochenstart auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus. Feiertagsbedingt findet am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}