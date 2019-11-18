Summit Diagnostics Announces Release of a New Automated Quantitative Urinalysis Solution that Greatly Improves Critical Diagnostic Results

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Diagnostics, an international supplier to the medical industry, announced today that they are launching AutoUA, a revolutionary and one of a kind Quantitative urine chemistry reagent. AutoUA is a complete diagnostic system that will assist in providing Clinicians with better information and tools that will aide them in providing better care from neonatal to geriatric patients. This new diagnostic offering will directly provide new advanced analytics resulting in better clinical outcomes.

This FDA cleared, patented, and Medicare approved product offering is a quantitative liquid reagent, automated clinical analyzer, and service that completes the total AutoUA system. The system provides a comprehensive panel of up to 30 results on a single random urinalysis using less than 150uL of urine in a matter of minutes.

"Almost 75 million Americans are at risk for developing chronic kidney disease as a result of hypertension or diabetes. Approximately 30 million Americans have CKD, but only about 3.6 million are currently aware that they have this condition. CKD progression can be slowed or halted if the disease, which often has no symptoms, is caught in its early stages. More than 30 million Americans are estimated to be living with CKD, but most aren't aware of their status," said Lee Hilborne, MD, MPH, Past President and Chair of the Appropriate Test Utilization Committee, ASCP. "Once diagnosed, too many patients are in the later stages of the disease or have kidney failure, which requires dialysis or transplantation. Screening for CKD in the primary care setting may help more patients be diagnosed in early stage disease and ultimately improve outcomes."

President of Summit Diagnostics George Powell stated, "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology that can have such a profound effect on the health of people suffering from a number of renal diseases previously undetected by the use of urine dipsticks."

Urine dipsticks that are currently in use, rel y on 50-year-old technology that tends to have a high degree of inaccuracy and subjectivity. The AutoUA total solution provides exciting diagnostic value that comes from more than 25 quantitative results on a random urinalysis vs a qualitative dipstick 10 panel. The increased data, accuracy, and precision will provide the Clinician with invaluable diagnostic data that has not previously available on a market targeted scale.

