26.02.2021 18:22:00

Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in late May of 2020, Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC ("SBHC") noticed suspicious activity associated with the personal information of SBHC employees, which prompted a forensic investigation into certain email accounts. SBHC engaged a third-party digital forensics firm to handle the investigation, which determined that there may have been unauthorized access to email accounts belonging to two (2) SBHC employees. On January 21, 2021, the investigation concluded that the impacted email accounts contained protected health information ("PHI") belonging to some of its patients.

SBHC takes the security of personal information and medical information very seriously, and has implemented additional security features to strengthen its email system and data security in order to ensure the security of personal information and PHI in its possession, and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Moreover, SBHC is providing notification letters to potentially affected individuals, which include information about the incident and provide steps that individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. The letter also lists the specific information affected in the incident.

SBHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. For further information on this matter interested parties may call 833-726-0935.

The privacy and security of PHI and personal information is a priority for SBHC. SBHC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

