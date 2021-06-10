SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED): A Digital Festival To Fight COVID, Launching June 15

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RED) has unveiled plans for SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED), a digital festival for fans of gaming, music, food, health, wellness, learning, merch, and more. Accessible on almost any device, the festival is supported by Merck and makes it simple for everyone to join (RED) and support programs that help millions of people impacted by global health emergencies like AIDS & COVID. Extending the festival's impact further, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match funds raised via ticket sales and donations, up to $250,000.

COOK LIVE WITH THE STARS SPECIAL COOK ALONG SERIES, HOSTED BY BILLY HARRIS.

Support the fight against COVID by purchasing a ticket to one of four celebrity cook-alongs in the (RED) ALL-STAR KITCHEN, hosted by Billy Harris. Billy will be joined by singer and songwriter, P!NK and Chef Andrew Zimmern, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Andersonand Chef Aarón Sánchez, actor and comedian Joel McHaleand Chef Kristen Kish, as well as Al Rokerwho will cook live with Chef Tyler Florence! The full the series lineup and recipes include:

Cook Along with Anthony Anderson & Chef Aarón Sanchez: Wednesday, June 16th at 7PM (CT)

Hominy with Pico de Gallo , Aaróns Guacamole & Bananas Faustos



Wednesday, June 16th at Cook Along with P!NK & Chef Andrew Zimmern : Monday, June 21st at 7PM (CT)

Seared Halibut with Miso & Strawberry Rhubarb Flambe with Rum Caramel



Monday, June 21st at Cook Along with Al Roker & Chef Tyler Florence : Wednesday, June 23rd at 7PM (CT)

Alaskan Halibut Fish Tacos



Wednesday, June 23rd at Cook Along with Joel McHale & Chef Kristen Kish : Saturday, June 26th at 7PM (CT)

Ricotta & Parmesan Gnudi Olive Oil, with Summer Squash, Lemon, Tomato, Pistachio & Basil

Tickets to each interactive cook-along are limited and priced at just $25 (plus ticketing fees), and thanks to generous dollar matching by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, every ticket purchased will result in $100 to the Global Fund. The cook-along series is generously supported by Merck, and tickets are available now.

Other upcoming SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED) events and activations include:

A brand new AR VIP lounge on Snapchat, with the full festival lineup, (RED) cook-along recipes, games, and more.



Stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer and actress, Phoebe Robinson , is inviting everyone to go (INSIDE THE PARENS) through a series of honest conversations around the systemic issues facing women and girls, multicultural and the LGBTQ+ communities in the fight against pandemics. Guests include Javier Muñoz , Meena Harris , Beatrice Dixon , Alexis McGill Johnson , Carmen Villar and others.



best-selling writer and actress, , is inviting everyone to go through a series of honest conversations around the systemic issues facing women and girls, multicultural and the LGBTQ+ communities in the fight against pandemics. Guests include , , , , and others. Gaming fans can support the fight against COVID this summer by doing what they love - supporting their favorite content creators as they STREAM FOR (RED). Headlined by the legendary DrLupo , fellow content creators gaming for (RED) this coming July include Sylvia 'Queen Arrow' Gathoni in Kenya, Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi in South Africa , with additional creators to be announced!



, fellow content creators gaming for (RED) this coming July include in Kenya, in , with additional creators to be announced! Join Therabody founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland in a special Instagram Live discussion on wellness and learn how to recover and recharge. For your best night's rest, Blissy will also offer best practices and sleep tips as part of the campaign.



founder and Chief Wellness Officer, in a special Instagram Live discussion on wellness and learn how to recover and recharge. For your best night's rest, will also offer best practices and sleep tips as part of the campaign. All-new (RED) Originals merchandise will be available for purchase at Amazon.com/RED. The collection includes one-of-a-kind apparel and festival favorites, including t-shirts, water bottles, towels, and more, with each purchase going to support (RED)'s campaigns focused on generating funds and awareness for the fight against pandemics.



Elsewhere in the (RED) storefront on Amazon , there are many summer-essential (PRODUCT)RED items available, each generating money to support the life-saving work of the Global Fund.

About (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include: Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $650 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

