Summary of the investor webinar of AS PRFoods

Today, on 25 March 2020, starting at 11:00 (Estonian time, GMT+2), AS PRFoods (hereinafter "PRFoods") held an investor webinar where PRFoods’ CEO, Indrek Kasela introduced PRFoods, its activities, future plans? and the public offering of the PRFoods 22.01.2025 notes. The webinar was held in Estonian language.

PRFoods would like to thank all participants. A recording of the webinar is available here ; the presentation of the webinar (in English) is available here .

Important information:

This announcement is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the purchase of any securities of PRFoods (bonds nor shares), nor shall the sale or offer of any securities take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law, prior to the registration of the prospectus.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful.

The prospectus relating to the ongoing public offering of notes of PRFoods and its supplement have been published and are available on the webpages of PRFoods and the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority www.prfoods.ee and www.fi.ee . Before making an investment decision, please read the above referred prospectus and the supplements relating thereto and, if necessary, consult a person specialising in advising on such investments. Notes of PRFoods are expected to be publicly offered only in Estonia.

Additional information: