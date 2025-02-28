Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’002 0.3%  SPI 17’142 0.2%  Dow 43’451 0.5%  DAX 22’518 -0.2%  Euro 0.9393 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’455 -0.3%  Gold 2’841 -1.3%  Bitcoin 75’571 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9016 0.2%  Öl 73.2 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Beiersdorf-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Kaufen
Sunrise-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Sunrise setzt etwas weniger um - Eigene Ziele erreicht
Analyst lobt Apples KI-Ansatz: Vorsicht könnte sich auszahlen
Holcim-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Holcim wird profitabler - Abspaltung von Nordamerika-Geschäft im Plan
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Krebsmedikament erhält Zulassung
Suche...

Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 41986944 / ISIN: EE3100021635]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2025 16:30:00

Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinars

Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs
1.21 EUR 4.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

On 28 February 2025, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and the member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented unaudited results of the Group for 2024 and Q4.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice and is also available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/.

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
angelika.annus@ts.ee

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten