DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
22.03.2023 18:35:12

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DFDS A-S
277.20 DKK 1.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 16 - 22 March 2023
 

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The annual report for 2022 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision to pay a dividend of DKK 5.00 per share.

The remuneration report for 2022 was adopted.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Klaus Nyborg, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche as well as Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors’ proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

  • Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


