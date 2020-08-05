<
05.08.2020 08:00:00

Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 30th July 2020, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company’s financial results for the six months of 2020. 

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/ROX0bieIAL8

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


Attachment

