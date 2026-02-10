Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9134 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’030 -0.6%  Bitcoin 52’973 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7675 0.1%  Öl 68.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Januar 2026: Experten empfehlen Intel-Aktie mehrheitlich zu halten
ams-OSRAM-Aktie: Profitabilität in Q4 weiter verbessert
DroneShield-Aktie stark: Neuer COO ernannt
Ausblick: Cisco präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wisekey-Aktie: Neuer Finanzchef für Satelliten-Tochter ernannt
Suche...
10.02.2026 08:04:58

Sumco Slid To Loss In FY25; Guides Q1

(RTTNews) - Sumco Corp. (SUOPY, SUMCF, 3436.T), a manufacturer of high-quality silicon wafers for semiconductor companies, on Tuesday reported net loss despite higher sales for the full year ended December 31 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, net loss attributable to the owners of the parent came in at 11.75 billion yen compared with profit of 19.88 billion in the previous year.

Basic loss per share was 33.60 yen versus earnings per share of 56.84 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 1.34 billion yen from 36.92 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 409.67 billion yen from 396.62 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 to be 100 billion yen.

Operating loss for the first quarter is projected to be 6 billion yen.

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be 10 billion yen for the first quarter.

Basic loss per share for the first quarter is expected to be 28.59 yen.

Sumco closed trading 4.13% higher at JPY 1,764.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
09.02.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 springt nach Wahlen auf Rekordhoch
09.02.26 Elon Musks Masterplan: Wie Raumfahrt, KI, Robotik und Elektromobilität zu einem revolutionären Tech-Ökosystem verschmelzen
09.02.26 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’055.24 19.29 SW7BIU
Short 14’328.32 13.92 BY8SXU
Short 14’886.42 8.77 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’517.73 09.02.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’921.92 19.29 STVB8U
Long 12’636.32 13.78 SYWB0U
Long 12’112.19 8.97 S99BXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall steigt am Montagvormittag
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zieht am Montagnachmittag an
XRP Kurs Prognose: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial – doch Wale rotieren in neuen Bitcoin-Sektor
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE reagiert am Montagnachmittag positiv
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax
Analyse: UBS AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt SAP auf 'Buy' - Ziel 250 Euro
08:32 OTS: Verband deutscher Pfandbriefbanken (vdp) e.V. / Plus 4 %: ...
08:27 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Goldman optimistischer für Chemie - Evonik und Symrise stark
08:26 OTS: SozialBank AG / SozialBank wächst weiter / Steigender ...
08:19 ROUNDUP: Münchner Start-up testet Hyperschallrakete
08:19 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax bei 25.000 Punkten vor kleinem Rückschlag
08:16 WDH/Studie: Klimawandel könnte Weideflächen bis 2100 halbieren
08:07 Münchner Start-up testet Hyperschallrakete
07:47 Talanx steigert Gewinn trotz Kalifornien-Feuer
07:32 OTS: Logwin AG / Logwin stärkt Präsenz im Südwesten Deutschlands: Übernahme ...