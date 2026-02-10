Sumco Slid To Loss In FY25; Guides Q1

(RTTNews) - Sumco Corp. (SUOPY, SUMCF, 3436.T), a manufacturer of high-quality silicon wafers for semiconductor companies, on Tuesday reported net loss despite higher sales for the full year ended December 31 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, net loss attributable to the owners of the parent came in at 11.75 billion yen compared with profit of 19.88 billion in the previous year.

Basic loss per share was 33.60 yen versus earnings per share of 56.84 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 1.34 billion yen from 36.92 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 409.67 billion yen from 396.62 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 to be 100 billion yen.

Operating loss for the first quarter is projected to be 6 billion yen.

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be 10 billion yen for the first quarter.

Basic loss per share for the first quarter is expected to be 28.59 yen.

Sumco closed trading 4.13% higher at JPY 1,764.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.