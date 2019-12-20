20.12.2019 04:00:00

Sullivan Motors Promotes Special offers on Select Pre-owned Cars to Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help push their stock of used SUVs, crossovers and sedans,Sullivan Motors is offering its customers the opportunity to accept special offers. These special offers extend to mostly Chevrolet sedans and SUVs, with a few other vehicles from the General Motors family and a select Hyundai model. Customers who want to find these special offers can visit the Sullivan Motors website and select "Used Specials" from the "Pre-Owned" drop-down menu.

There are two special offers on the Chevrolet Equinox. This includes a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. The 2018 has a more angular, sportier look to it, while the 2016 has softer, more minimalist features. The Equinox was reclassified from midsized crossover to compact crossover SUV back when the 2017 model year was released, but it is not the automaker's smallest SUV.

There are two offers for the GMC Terrain. One applies to a gray 2018 GMC Terrain, and the other to a white Terrain of the same model year. The Terrain model was first released for the 2010 model year and is the GMC brand's most compact SUV currently on the market, able to seat up to 5 passengers.

Fans of Chevrolet will also find a 2018 Malibu and Impala listed in the special offers category. When it comes to Buick and Cadillac respectively, customers will find an offer on a 2018 Lacrosse and a 2016 SRX.

Lastly, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan can be found listed as a "vehicle under $10k" on the Sullivan Motors website.

Customers looking for a great deal on a newer pre-owned vehicle in the greater Hattiesburg area should contact the Sullivan Motors dealership in Collins, Mississippi. The Sullivan Motors dealership can be reached at 601-765-8288. The Sullivan Motors dealership is located at 3114 Highway 49, Collins, Mississippi 39428. Potential buyers can view offers by requesting a quote on the Sullivan Motors website or by calling the number listed on the offer page.

 

SOURCE Sullivan Motors

