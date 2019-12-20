20.12.2019 04:00:00

Sullivan Motors Promotes New 2020 Model Year Chevrolet Vehicles for Hattiesburg Area Car Buyers

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chevrolet fans are in luck. The Sullivan Motors dealership in Collins is stocked with new 2020 model year Chevrolet vehicles. Be it a sports car, SUV or pickup truck, Sullivan Motors has the vehicles people want. With special internet pricing, customers can find their ideal car for less than MSRP. The 2020 model year has inspired automakers to step up the safety and entertainment technology in their vehicles to be ready for a new decade of automobiles.

Most of the 2020 models at Sullivan Motors are Silverado 1500 pickup trucks. Stocking 13 brand-new Silverado models means there's a trim level for every need, and then some. Each is a crew cab short box, nearly all equipped with four-wheel drive. Available Silverado colors include black, gray, silver and white. The linier, split-grille front end of the newest Silverado 1500 makes for a distinct, powerful-looking truck that matches the engine under the hood. The available Silverado models have either the 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine or the 5.3L V8 gasoline engine.

Other Chevrolet models now in stock include a few SUVs, a Camaro and an Impala. The Impala is painted with an iridescent pearl tricoat and uses a powerful 3.6L V6 engine to get around. The Camaro on the lot is a dark gray color with red hood accents and an incredible 6.2L V8 engine.

Additional SUV models on the lot include two Blazer models, a Traverse and a Tahoe to round out the selection. One Blazer comes in red, and the other comes in silver with an upgraded engine. The Tahoe and Traverse are both silver, with a V8 and a V6 engine respectively. Each Chevrolet SUV is available with front-wheel drive only.

All 2020 Chevrolet vehicles are promoted with an internet price separate from their MSRP. Sullivan Motors requests that prospective customers contact the dealership for more information on this special pricing offer. The Sullivan Motors dealership can be reached at 601-765-8288. The Sullivan Motors dealership is located at 3114 Highway 49, Collins, Mississippi 39428. Customers should visit the website or contact the dealership to learn about their 2020 Silverado 2500HD models as well.

 

SOURCE Sullivan Motors

