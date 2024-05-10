Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SolarWinds Corporation Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112892300 / ISIN: US83417Q2049]
10.05.2024 07:30:12

Sukhdeep Singh Joins SolarWinds as Head of Channel Sales APJ

SolarWinds Corporation Registered Shs
11.73 USD 0.51%
EQS Newswire / 10/05/2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the recent appointment of Sukhdeep Singh as the head of channel sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Singh is responsible for developing the region's SolarWinds channel business and strategic partner alliances, spearheading the company's ongoing channel strategy to further enhance and grow SolarWinds regional presence in the IT operations management (ITOM) software business.

Sukhdeep Singh, Head of Channel Sales, SolarWinds APJ

"Sukhdeep's invaluable experience in developing and managing channels business and strategic partner alliances, coupled with an in-depth understanding of enterprise software sales in the APJ region, makes him the ideal candidate for the position," said Bharat Bedi, managing director of SolarWinds APJ. "We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to him fostering greater synergies with channel partners and customers, driving sales, and strengthening our in-market relationships."

With nearly three decades of industry experience across sales, business development, strategic planning, channel sales, and alliances, Singh joins SolarWinds to build and nurture a progressive partnering rhythm to set the base for cultivating an extensive channel partner ecosystem in APJ.

"The decision to join SolarWinds is a tremendously exciting one since it offers me a unique opportunity to significantly further the SolarWinds growth strategy working with partners. Simple tenets of integrity, consistency, and transparency help foster long-term profitable business relationships," said Singh.

"SolarWinds is evolving into a full-stack observability software company, helping customers reduce time to detect and resolve IT operations issues. We are eager to work with our partners to help them connect the dots and unlock the true potential of the SolarWinds full-stack observability suite, which will benefit our joint customers tremendously."

Before joining SolarWinds, Singh held senior APJ executive positions with Oracle® and Blue Yonder®. His deep and long-standing relationships with a diverse set of partners in APJ, including global systems integrators, big consulting and advisory firms, distributors, value-added resellers, MSPs, and cloud partners, will inevitably be favorable and valuable for his new endeavor.

In 2024, SolarWinds celebrates its 25th anniversary and commemorates a quarter-century of producing cutting-edge solutions that deliver value and reduce complexity for enterprises, wherever they are on their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1999 with a vision to simplify IT management, SolarWinds solutions continue to provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with tools to help IT teams take a proactive approach toward growth, productivity, and innovation. Today, the SolarWinds® Platform unifies observability, database, and service management solutions to help enterprises optimize performance, ensure reliability, and enhance security within hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

      About SolarWinds

      SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today's modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers' needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

      This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our partner growth strategy and sales. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "seek," "should," "feel," "expect," "will," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 16, 2024. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

      The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

      © 2024 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

10/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

pagehit