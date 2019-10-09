09.10.2019 20:03:00

Sudbury Airport Security Guards Join Steelworkers

SUDBURY, ON, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Employees providing security and customer services at the Greater Sudbury Airport have joined the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

United Steelworkers (USW) (CNW Group/United Steelworkers (USW))

The employees of A.S.P. Security Services were certified as a union this week by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, after a majority of workers signed union cards and filed an application with the board.

A.S.P. was awarded the contract to provide security and customer services at the Greater Sudbury Airport in November 2018.

The A.S.P. employees decided to join the USW to address concerns that include being required to pay for their uniforms, for health and safety training and for licensing costs – costs that are commonly covered by employers in unionized workplaces. Next steps for the employees include forming a bargaining committee and pursuing a negotiated collective agreement with their employer.

"We welcome these employees to the United Steelworkers and congratulate them on their determination to form a union to improve their working standards," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

"We will support our new members as they seek to negotiate a fair collective agreement that reflects their hard work, the professional services they provide to the public and their contributions to their employer's success," Warren said.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:14
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
15:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
11:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09:31
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kommt es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB