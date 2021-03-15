SuccessEd, now part of Frontline Education™, Announces Section 504 Compliance Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education™, a leading provider of K-12 school administration software and services, together with SuccessEd, a provider of innovative educational software for special education and recent addition to the Frontline family , today announced the Section 504 Compliance Conference. The virtual conference, presented by national legal experts in special education and Section 504 law David Richards and Jose Martin, will be held March 22 – 26, 2021.

"We are excited to provide our clients with critical information and support of Section 504 compliance, programming and product innovation through this event and the invaluable expertise of David Richards and Jose Martin," said Jim Bridges, General Manager of SuccessEd for Frontline Education. "As new members of the Frontline Education family, we are looking forward to our continued investment in best practices, events and programs that provide the greatest value for our clients."

The Section 504 Compliance Conference is designed to equip attendees to take control of their district's Section 504 processes and compliance. By covering a wide range of topics, the conference is equally valuable to those who are new to administering a district's Section 504 program as well as those with years of experience. Attendees will learn more about Section 504 compliance requirements and the differences between 504 and IDEA as well as practical applications, including 504 plan development, eligibility determination and FERPA privacy issues related to COVID-19.

Both David Richards and Jose Martin are frequent speakers and subject matter experts on issues of special education as well as Section 504 planning and compliance. David Richards is the managing partner of Richards, Lindsay & Martin, LLP, an Austin-based law firm where he focuses on school district practices in the areas of Section 504 and special education. Richards serves as General Counsel for the Council of Educators for Students with Disabilities. Jose Martin is a partner at Richards, Lindsay & Martin, LLP where he focuses on disabilities issues and litigation affecting the schools. Martin represents dozens of schools across Texas, specializing in litigation under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Given the growing population of Section 504 students and transient staff, there is an increased need for systems to manage compliance and streamline processes.

"By creating the guidelines and forms as a system, we sought to ensure consistency in language and action and, to the extent possible, have the forms guide Section 504 committees through their tasks to ensure that proper procedures were followed to satisfy the Office for Civil Rights (OCR)," said nationally recognized CESD Section 504 experts, David Richards & Jose Martín.

A full agenda for the conference is available and registration is now open on the Section 504 Compliance Conference website . Conference sessions will include live Q&A, product demos and recorded breakout sessions. All conference content will be available through April 30, 2021.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software and services purpose-built for K-12 to support the growth of people and optimize the management of processes. With solutions for human capital management, student management, and business operations, Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights for greater efficiency, productivity, and performance resulting in more time for initiatives that matter to the education community.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Naperville, IL; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH; Austin, TX and Plano, TX as well as a growing remote workforce.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/successed-now-part-of-frontline-education-announces-section-504-compliance-conference-301247359.html

SOURCE Frontline Education