SCOR Aktie
Success of the tender offer on existing RT1 Notes for an amount of EUR 186.4 million

SCOR
39.83 CHF -9.85%
Press release
19 December 2024 - N° 24

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Success of the tender offer on existing RT1 Notes for an amount of EUR 186.4 million

SCOR SE (the "Company") announces the success of the tender offer in cash (the "Tender Offer”) for any and all of its EUR 250,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Undated Subordinated Notes (ISIN: FR0012199123) (being eligible as Tier 1 Own Funds regulatory capital and benefitting from transitional measures for tiering of subordinated liabilities until the end of December 2025) issued on 1st October 2014, with a First Call Date on 1st October 2025 (the "Notes”).

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on 18 December 2024 and the settlement date of the Tender Offer is expected to be on 23 December 2024.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company in the context of the Tender Offer is EUR 186.4 million. The Notes repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled by the Company.

Following the settlement of the Tender Offer, the remaining outstanding amount of the Notes will thus amount to EUR 63.6 million in principal amount of the Notes and will remain admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

*

*        *


 

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer


 

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.


 

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.


 

For more information, visit: www.scor.com


  		Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com


 

Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com


 

Follow us on LinkedIn



 

All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

Attachment


