Success for Case IH and New Holland at SIMA 2022  

London, November 7, 2022

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial, have received awards at SIMA 2022. Held in Paris, France from November 6 to November 10, SIMA is the showcase for the latest technological innovations in the agricultural world. This is the centenary edition of the agricultural show.

The Brands have won Farm Machine 2023 titles on the opening day. Case IH received the award for its Quadtrac AFS Connect™ tractor range in the "XXL” category. This evolution of the Quadtrac range - with multiple upgrades - incorporates wireless connectivity. New Holland’s T4F tractor won in the "Best Specialized Tractor” category. Its VisionViewTM cab features the comfort of an open field tractor within a structure that has to maneuver in narrow settings.

New Holland has also won two Bronze Medals in the SIMA Innovation Awards, which recognize breakthrough products, services, and tech across five categories. The From Harvest to Storage Category-medal winning Grain Cam™ Mobile Grain Loss Calculator app helps farmers by using photographic data to calculate the percentage of grain lost during harvesting, generating a report that informs optimized machine settings to increase yield. The Brand also received a medal in the Livestock, Renewable Energy Category for its role in promoting a circular economy through its farm-based fuel production model for tractors that contributes to a negative carbon footprint. New Holland is the first to bring a methane-powered tractor to market - making farming more energy efficient and independent.

These prestigious Awards recognize how we are putting innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work in agriculture.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments