Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the "REIT LP") is reporting its financial results as of March 31, 2020. The REIT LP's unaudited financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by unitholders and interested parties under the REIT LP's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP
Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT LP's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT LP's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The REIT LP does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

