Subsea 7 Aktie [Valor: 70087 / ISIN: LU0075646355]
07.10.2024 08:00:00

Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 7 Oct 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 30 Sep 2024.                                                                
                        
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.                                
                        
In the period from 30 September 2024 until 4 October 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 240,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 175.5239 per share.                        

                Overview of transactions
DatesAggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)		Total daily transaction value
(NOK)
30 September 2024   
1 October 202461,500170.847110,507,097
2 October 202459,500177.209510,543,965
3 October 202460,000175.614110,536,846
4 October 202459,000178.607210,537,825
Previously disclosed13,152,21297.11951,277,336,216
Accumulated 13,392,21298.52461,319,461,948
 
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 5,125,804 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.70% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.                        
                        
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

**************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 7 October 2024 at 08:00 CET.

