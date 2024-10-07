Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Subsea 7 Aktie [Valor: 70087 / ISIN: LU0075646355]
07.10.2024 08:05:00

Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 7 October 2024Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the "Company”) announced that the Company has transferred 331,560 shares held in treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 4,794,244 representing 1.59% of the Company's issued common shares. The total number of shares in issue, including treasury shares, is unchanged at 302,188,272.

**********************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**********************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 7 October 2024 at 08:05 CET.

