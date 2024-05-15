Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holding

Subsea 7
Luxembourg – 15 May 2024Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 15 May 2024, Barclays Capital Securities Limited1 informed the Company that it had breached thresholds provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the "Transparency Law”) as follows:

  • On 10 May 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company according to Article 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law attached to shares was 260,731
  • On 10 May 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (a) of the Transparency Law (right to recall) was 15,162,516
  • On 10 May 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law (swaps) was 605,782
  • When combined, the above positions equate to 5.26% of voting rights of Subsea 7 S.A.

A copy of the notifications received from Barclays is available on the Subsea7 website www.subsea7.com.

1 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays Plc

*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 15 May 19:10 CET

Attachments


